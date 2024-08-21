Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment [Image 5 of 8]

    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growler from the No. 6 Squadron takes off at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024. RAAF units continue to conduct their normal flying routines alongside the U.S. Air Force during a Bomber Task Force deployment in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 21:37
    Photo ID: 8605742
    VIRIN: 240819-F-QX786-1115
    Resolution: 5894x3903
    Size: 8.29 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    This work, RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Australia
    RAAF
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

