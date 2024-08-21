Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment [Image 1 of 8]

    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment

    ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth Norman 

    509th Bomb Wing

    A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the No. 36 Squadron takes off at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024. RAAF units continue to conduct their normal flying routines alongside the U.S. Air Force during a Bomber Task Force deployment in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 21:37
    Photo ID: 8605732
    VIRIN: 240819-F-QX786-1008
    Resolution: 6857x4395
    Size: 15.01 MB
    Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment
    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment
    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment
    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment
    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment
    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment
    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment
    RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Australia
    RAAF
    BTF
    Bomber Task Force Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download