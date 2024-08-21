A Royal Australian Air Force EA-18G Growler from No. 6 Squadron takes off at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024. RAAF units continue to conduct their normal flying routines alongside the U.S. Air Force during a Bomber Task Force deployment in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 21:37 Photo ID: 8605740 VIRIN: 240819-F-QX786-1108 Resolution: 4393x2761 Size: 4.19 MB Location: ROYAL AUSTRALIAN AIR FORCE BASE, QUEENSLAND, AU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment [Image 8 of 8], by MSgt Kenneth Norman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.