RAAF flying operations continue alongside bi-lateral BTF deployment

A Royal Australian Air Force C-17 Globemaster III from the No. 36 Squadron takes off at RAAF Base Amberley, Australia, Aug. 19, 2024. RAAF units continue to conduct their normal flying routines alongside the U.S. Air Force during a Bomber Task Force deployment in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Kenneth W. Norman)

