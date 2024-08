PP24-2 Engineering project in Quang Ngai, Vietnam

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 21, 2024) – Construction Electrician 3rd Class Timothy Lopez, of San Diego, splices wires while working on an electrical project at an engineering job site during Pacific Partnership 2024-2 at Nghia Lo District Clinic in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024. Nghia Lo District Clinic is one of four multinational engineering projects for PP24-2 and Pacific Angel 2024-3 in Quang Ngai. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

