PP24-2 Engineering project in Quang Ngai, Vietnam

QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 21, 2024) – left to right, Senior Chief Missile Technician Paul Workman, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) senior enlisted leader, Royal Australian Air Force Wing Cmdr. Scott Minchin, PP24-2 deputy commander, Mr. Nguyen Tan Vinh, Director of Nghia Lo District Clinic, U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, PP24-2 mission commander and Mrs. Bui thi Diem, Deputy Director of Nghia Lo District Clinic pose for a photo at an engineering job site at Nghia Lo District Clinic in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024. Nghia Lo District Clinic is one of four multinational engineering projects for PP24-2 and Pacific Angel 2024-3 in Quang Ngai. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

