QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 21, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, left, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, presents Mrs. Le Thi Luu, the principal of Tinh Minh Nursery School in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, a coin while visiting an engineering jobsite Aug. 21, 2024. Tinh Minh Nursery School is one of four multinational engineering projects for PP24-2 and Pacific Angel 2024-3 in Quang Ngai. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 19:42 Photo ID: 8605545 VIRIN: 240821-N-GC639-1156 Resolution: 6140x4093 Size: 863.57 KB Location: QUANG NGAI, VN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PP24-2 Engineering project in Quang Ngai, Vietnam [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.