    PP24-2 Engineering project in Quang Ngai, Vietnam [Image 1 of 13]

    PP24-2 Engineering project in Quang Ngai, Vietnam

    QUANG NGAI, VIETNAM

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan McLearnon 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 21, 2024) – U.S. Navy Capt. Daniel Keeler, right, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2) mission commander, shakes hands with service members from the Australian Army at an engineering job site at Tinh Minh Nursery School in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 21, 2024. Tinh Minh Nursery School is one of four multinational engineering projects for PP24-2 and Pacific Angel 2024-3 in Quang Ngai. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 19:42
    Photo ID: 8605542
    VIRIN: 240821-N-GC639-1180
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.01 MB
    Location: QUANG NGAI, VN
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PP24-2 Engineering project in Quang Ngai, Vietnam [Image 13 of 13], by PO1 Ryan McLearnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Outreach

    Pacific Partnership
    Vietnam
    Quang Ngai
    PP24-2
    Pacific Partnership 2024-2

