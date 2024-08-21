The 355th FS takes on the rain during RF-A 24-3

Four F-35A Lightning II’s, assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron, stand by for takeoff during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2024. As the lead wing for this iteration of RF-A, the 355th FS utilized simulated combat tactics to enhance joint force capabilities with Partners and allies throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

Date Taken: 08.21.2024
Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US