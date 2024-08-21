U.S. Air Force Capt. Analise “Hype” Howard, 355th Fighter Squadron pilot, gestures the squadron’s sign “Talons Out” during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2024. RF-A is a U.S. Pacific Air Forces directed field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions. It is conducted in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC), with air operations flown primarily out of Eielson and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
This work, The 355th FS takes on the rain during RF-A 24-3 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.