    The 355th FS takes on the rain during RF-A 24-3 [Image 6 of 8]

    The 355th FS takes on the rain during RF-A 24-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Analise “Hype” Howard, 355th Fighter Squadron pilot, gestures the squadron’s sign “Talons Out” during Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2024. RF-A is a U.S. Pacific Air Forces directed field training exercise for U.S. and international forces flown under simulated air combat conditions. It is conducted in the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex (JPARC), with air operations flown primarily out of Eielson and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 19:21
    Photo ID: 8605523
    VIRIN: 240822-F-SH339-1131
    Resolution: 3948x2630
    Size: 443.42 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    This work, The 355th FS takes on the rain during RF-A 24-3 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

