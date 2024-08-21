U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Weiher, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons specialist, stands by before an F-35A Lightning II taxis on the runway at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2024. As the lead wing for this iteration of RF-A, the 355th FS utilized simulated combat tactics to enhance joint force capabilities with partners and allies throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 19:21
|Photo ID:
|8605520
|VIRIN:
|240822-F-SH339-1102
|Resolution:
|4111x2738
|Size:
|504 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, The 355th FS takes on the rain during RF-A 24-3 [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.