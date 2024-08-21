Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 355th FS takes on the rain during RF-A 24-3

    The 355th FS takes on the rain during RF-A 24-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Noah Weiher, 355th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons specialist, stands by before an F-35A Lightning II taxis on the runway at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 22, 2024. As the lead wing for this iteration of RF-A, the 355th FS utilized simulated combat tactics to enhance joint force capabilities with partners and allies throughout the exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 19:21
    Photo ID: 8605520
    VIRIN: 240822-F-SH339-1102
    Resolution: 4111x2738
    Size: 504 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
    Red Flag Alaska, Eielson Air Force Base, RF-A 24-3, INDOPACOM, Free and Open Indo-Pacific, PACAF

