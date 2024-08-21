Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NPS Students Enhance Fleet Readiness with 3D Printing Technology [Image 3 of 3]

    NPS Students Enhance Fleet Readiness with 3D Printing Technology

    KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2024

    Naval Postgraduate School

    240725-N-ZZ999-2502 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (July 25, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Martin Lauterman, assigned to Combat Logistics Company (CLC) 33 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, operates the milling machine in the SPEE3D Cell to complete a stainless steel part during Exercise Trident Warrior 2024. The exercise brought together personnel from the Naval Postgraduate School, the Marine Innovation Unit, FLEETWERX and industry to demonstrate advanced manufacturing technology in an expeditionary scenario. (U.S. Navy photo)

