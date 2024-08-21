240725-N-ZZ999-2502 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (July 25, 2024) U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Martin Lauterman, assigned to Combat Logistics Company (CLC) 33 at Marine Corps Base Hawaii, operates the milling machine in the SPEE3D Cell to complete a stainless steel part during Exercise Trident Warrior 2024. The exercise brought together personnel from the Naval Postgraduate School, the Marine Innovation Unit, FLEETWERX and industry to demonstrate advanced manufacturing technology in an expeditionary scenario. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 18:41
|Photo ID:
|8605460
|VIRIN:
|240725-N-ZZ999-2502
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.44 MB
|Location:
|KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Impact at RIMPAC: NPS Students Enhance Fleet Readiness with 3D Printing Technology
