NPS Students Enhance Fleet Readiness with 3D Printing Technology

240708-N-ZZ999-1801 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (July 8, 2024) U.S. Navy Ensign Stephen Stokes, a Bowman Scholar at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), performs measurements in preparation for XSPEE3D cold spray printing during Exercise Trident Warrior 2024. The exercise brought together personnel from the Naval Postgraduate School, the Marine Innovation Unit, FLEETWERX and industry to demonstrate advanced manufacturing technology in an expeditionary scenario. (U.S. Navy photo)

