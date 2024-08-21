240725-N-ZZ999-2501 KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii (July 25, 2024) U.S. Navy Lt. Andrew Staley, a student at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS), loads metal powder in preparation for XSPEE3D cold spray printing during Exercise Trident Warrior 2024. The exercise brought together personnel from the Naval Postgraduate School, the Marine Innovation Unit, FLEETWERX and industry to demonstrate advanced manufacturing technology in an expeditionary scenario. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 18:41 Photo ID: 8605457 VIRIN: 240725-N-ZZ999-2501 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 2 MB Location: KANEOHE BAY, HAWAII, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NPS Students Enhance Fleet Readiness with 3D Printing Technology [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.