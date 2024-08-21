USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Renders Honors to USS Ft. Lauderdale (LPD 28)

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 22, 2024) Sailors aboard the flight deck of the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), man the rails as the San Antonio-class Amphibious Transport Dock ship USS Fort Lauderdale (LPD 28) renders honors as they transit the Chesapeake Bay, Aug. 22, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The aircraft carrier is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities and skills such as fuels certification and ammunition on-load during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

