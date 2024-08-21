Flight Deck FOD Walkdown

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 22, 2024) Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), inspect the flight deck during a foreign object debris (FOD) walkdown, Aug. 22, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The aircraft carrier is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities and skills such as fuels certification and ammunition on-load during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

