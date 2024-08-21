Crash and Salvage Completes Underway Setup

NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 22, 2024) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) Airman Angelina Jasso, from El Paso, Texas, sets the flight deck's coaming safety nets with a forklift, Aug. 22, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The aircraft carrier is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities and skills such as fuels certification and ammunition on-load during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

