Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flight Deck FOD Walkdown [Image 4 of 7]

    Flight Deck FOD Walkdown

    UNITED STATES

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Tajh Payne 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    NORFOLK, Va. (Aug. 22, 2024) Sailors assigned to the world’s largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), inspect the flight deck during a foreign object debris (FOD) walkdown, Aug. 22, 2024. USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is the flagship of the Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group. The aircraft carrier is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to further develop core unit capabilities and skills such as fuels certification and ammunition on-load during its basic phase of the optimized fleet response plan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Tajh Payne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 18:37
    Photo ID: 8605448
    VIRIN: 240822-N-GC805-1055
    Resolution: 5373x3582
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flight Deck FOD Walkdown [Image 7 of 7], by SN Tajh Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Flight Deck FOD Walkdown
    Crash and Salvage Completes Underway Setup
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Renders Honors to USS Ft. Lauderdale (LPD 28)
    Flight Deck FOD Walkdown
    Flight Deck FOD Walkdown
    Flight Deck FOD Walkdown
    Crash and Salvage Completes Underway Setup

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air
    Underway
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group (GRFCSG)
    GC805

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download