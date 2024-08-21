20240822-N-IW125-1140 Corpus Christi, Texas (August 22, 2024) U.S. Navy Chief Mineman, Christopher Kelley, from Sugar Land, Texas, left, provides information on a tour of the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship, Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kingsville (LCS 36) to Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps students from W.B. Ray High School ahead of its commissioning ceremony on August 24, 2024. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Kingsville, Texas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 17:55 Photo ID: 8605425 VIRIN: 240822-N-IW125-3373 Resolution: 5884x3310 Size: 3.43 MB Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US Hometown: SUGAR LAND, TEXAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Crew of the Future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) Hosts Media and NJROTC Students [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.