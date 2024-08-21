The Crew of the Future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) Host Media and NJROTC Students

20240822-N-IW125-1153 Corpus Christi, Texas (August 22, 2024) U.S. Navy Sailors from the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship, Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kingsville (LCS 36) pose for a photo with Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps students from W.B. Ray High School during a tour ahead of its commissioning ceremony on August 24, 2024. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Kingsville, Texas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/released)

