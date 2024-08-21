The Crew of the Future USS Kingsville (LCS 36) Host Media and NJROTC Students

20240822-N-IW125-1019 Corpus Christi, Texas (August 22, 2024) U.S. Navy Commander, Ludwig Mann III, center, commanding officer of the Navy’s newest littoral combat ship, Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Kingsville (LCS 36) with Executive Officer, Cmdr. John F. Kavanagh, front, and senior enlisted leader, Senior Chief Ramon Morin III, speak to media alongside Kingsville ahead of its commissioning ceremony on August 24, 2024. LCS 36 is the first U.S. Navy warship to honor the city of Kingsville, Texas (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nicholas V. Huynh/released)

