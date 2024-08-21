Congressional delegates are welcomed to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 19, 2024. During their visit, the delegates engaged with base leadership to gain a better understanding of the wing’s mission and learn about the unique environment military members face while stationed at Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2024 Date Posted: 08.22.2024 03:23 Photo ID: 8604037 VIRIN: 240820-F-HA049-1004 Resolution: 3256x2171 Size: 3.41 MB Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Incirlik hosts CODEL, STAFFDEL visits [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.