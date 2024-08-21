Congressional delegates are welcomed to Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 19, 2024. During their visit, the delegates engaged with base leadership to gain a better understanding of the wing’s mission and learn about the unique environment military members face while stationed at Incirlik AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 03:23
|Photo ID:
|8604037
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-HA049-1004
|Resolution:
|3256x2171
|Size:
|3.41 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik hosts CODEL, STAFFDEL visits [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.