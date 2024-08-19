Incirlik hosts CODEL, STAFFDEL visits

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39th Air Base Wing commander, greets a staff delegation member at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 16, 2024. During the visit, the staff delegates engaged with base leadership to gain a better understanding of the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)