U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer, 39thAir Base Wing commander, speaks with staffdelegation members before a meeting at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 16, 2024. During the visit, the staff delegates engaged with base leadership to gain a better understanding of the wing’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Haiden Morris)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 03:23
|Photo ID:
|8604036
|VIRIN:
|240816-F-TG928-1027
|Resolution:
|5101x3401
|Size:
|9.11 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik hosts CODEL, STAFFDEL visits [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Haiden Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.