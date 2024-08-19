Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Incirlik hosts CODEL, STAFFDEL visits [Image 3 of 7]

    Incirlik hosts CODEL, STAFFDEL visits

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TURKEY

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins 

    39th Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer (right), 39th Air Base Wing commander, and
    Command Chief Master Sgt. Yusef Saad (left), wait to greet visiting congressional
    delegation members at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 19, 2024. During the visit, the delegates engaged with base leadership to gain a better understanding of the 39th ABW’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 03:23
    Photo ID: 8604035
    VIRIN: 240820-F-HA049-1001
    Resolution: 3418x2279
    Size: 2.71 MB
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
    This work, Incirlik hosts CODEL, STAFFDEL visits [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Incirlik
    CODEL
    STAFFDEL

