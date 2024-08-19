U.S. Air Force Col. Brandon McBrayer (right), 39th Air Base Wing commander, and
Command Chief Master Sgt. Yusef Saad (left), wait to greet visiting congressional
delegation members at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, Aug. 19, 2024. During the visit, the delegates engaged with base leadership to gain a better understanding of the 39th ABW’s mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joshua Hoskins)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2024 03:23
|Photo ID:
|8604035
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-HA049-1001
|Resolution:
|3418x2279
|Size:
|2.71 MB
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, ADANA, TR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Incirlik hosts CODEL, STAFFDEL visits [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Joshua Hoskins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.