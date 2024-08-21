Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations

    TAIWAN STRAIT, TAIWAN STRAIT

    08.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240822-N-NF288-100 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 22, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts routine underway operations. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 01:42
    Photo ID: 8603949
    VIRIN: 240822-N-NF288-1100
    Resolution: 5367x3578
    Size: 1.33 MB
    Location: TAIWAN STRAIT, TAIWAN STRAIT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    7th Fleet Destroyer Transits Taiwan Strait

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #DDG #114 #RALPH #JOHNSON #DESRON15

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download