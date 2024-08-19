USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240822-N-NF288-093 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 22, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts routine underway operations. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)