USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations

240822-N-NF288-091 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 22, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) conducts routine underway operations. Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

Date Taken: 08.22.2024 Location: TAIWAN STRAIT, TAIWAN STRAIT by PO1 Jamaal Liddell