Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Fleet Destroyer Transits Taiwan Strait

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations

    Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell | 240822-N-NF288-093 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Aug. 22, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class...... read more read more

    TAIWAN STRAIT, AT SEA

    08.22.2024

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) is conducting a routine Taiwan Strait transit on August 22 (local time) through waters where high-seas freedom of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law. The ship transited through a corridor in the Strait that is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state. Ralph Johnson’s transit through the Taiwan Strait demonstrates the United States’ commitment to upholding freedom of navigation for all nations as a principle. No member of the international community should be intimidated or coerced into giving up their rights and freedoms. The United States military flies, sails, and operates anywhere international law allows.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2024
    Date Posted: 08.22.2024 01:43
    Story ID: 479192
    Location: TAIWAN STRAIT, AT SEA
    Web Views: 18
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Fleet Destroyer Transits Taiwan Strait, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations
    USS Ralph Johnson Conducts Routine Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S.
    Fleet
    Navy
    7th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download