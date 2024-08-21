F-16 Demonstration Team prepares for Air show

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan “Bantam” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team commander, taxis on the flight line after an airshow practice at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 9, 2024. The mission of the demonstration team is to showcase the maneuverability and capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon while promoting community engagement and fostering positive relations between nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

