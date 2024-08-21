Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-16 Demonstration Team prepares for Air show [Image 3 of 3]

    F-16 Demonstration Team prepares for Air show

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan “Bantam” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team commander, taxis on the flight line after an airshow practice at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 9, 2024. The mission of the demonstration team is to showcase the maneuverability and capabilities of the F-16 Fighting Falcon while promoting community engagement and fostering positive relations between nations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    F-16
    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Readiness

