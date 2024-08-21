F-16 Demonstration Team prepares for Air show

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan “Bantam” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team commander, flies in preparation for an upcoming air show at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 9, 2024. The demonstration team conducts airshow practices to maintain certifications, allowing them to perform aerial maneuvers for public audiences and showcase the agile combat capabilities of the multi-role fighter aircraft utilized by NATO allies and partners around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

