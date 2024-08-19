F-16 Demonstration Team prepares for Air show

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ethan “Bantam” Smith, Pacific Air Forces F-16 Demonstration Team commander, flies in preparation for an upcoming air show at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 9, 2024. The team's performances underscore the importance of air superiority and project the U.S. Air Force's ability to support allied operations in critical areas worldwide. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)