U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” perform at Colegio Abel Bravo

240821-N-WP746-1733

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 21, 2024) – Teniente Jose Navarro from the Panamanian Policia Nacional Orchestra Mayor performs a musical number for students at Colegio Abel Bravo during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)