U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” perform at Colegio Abel Bravo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240821-N-WP746-1008

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 21, 2024) – U.S. Navy Chief Musician Jake Stith, assigned to U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” performs at Colegio Abel Bravo during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)