    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” perform at Colegio Abel Bravo [Image 3 of 14]

    U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” perform at Colegio Abel Bravo

    PANAMA

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Mark Logico  

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    240821-N-WP746-1053
    COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 21, 2024) – U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs for a group of students at Colegio Abel Bravo during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)

    Panama
    cp24
    continuingpromise

