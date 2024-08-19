U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” perform at Colegio Abel Bravo

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

COLÓN, Panama (Aug. 21, 2024) – Members of the U.S. Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters,” join the Colegio Abel Bravo student band and the Panamanian Policia Nacional Orchestra Mayor in a group photo during Continuing Promise 2024. Continuing Promise has long been and will continue to be a way for nations in the Americas to form stronger cultural and social bonds, leading to stronger regional partnerships. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Mark Logico)