    Back to the Bricks Community Fair [Image 5 of 6]

    Back to the Bricks Community Fair

    FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Sheber 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps poolees with Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, take the Oath of Enlistment during Back to the Bricks Community Fair at Flint, Michigan, Aug. 17, 2024. The poolees were invited to participate in the event by taking the Oath of Enlistment on the main stage honoring their commitment to serve in the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Sheber)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 10:14
    VIRIN: 170824-M-JI473-1005
    Location: FLINT, MICHIGAN, US
    This work, Back to the Bricks Community Fair [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Israel Sheber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

