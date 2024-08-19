Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Back to the Bricks Community Fair [Image 3 of 6]

    Back to the Bricks Community Fair

    FLINT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Sheber 

    4th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Robert Osborn, a Marine Crops recruiter with Recruiting Sub-Station Flint, Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, explains what the Oath of Enlistment is to the audience during Back to the Bricks Community Fair at Flint, Michigan, Aug. 17, 2024. The Marines participate in the Back to the Bricks community fair to build community relationships and raise awareness of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Sheber)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Location: FLINT, MICHIGAN, US
    TAGS

    Flint
    Michigan
    oath of enlistment
    recruiters
    community event
    poolees
    RS Lansing
    back to the bricks

