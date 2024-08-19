Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps GySgt. Robert Osborn, a Marine Crops recruiter with Recruiting Sub-Station Flint, Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, explains what the Oath of Enlistment is to the audience during Back to the Bricks Community Fair at Flint, Michigan, Aug. 17, 2024. The Marines participate in the Back to the Bricks community fair to build community relationships and raise awareness of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Sheber)