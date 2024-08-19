U.S. Marine Corps recruiters with Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, bow their heads during an invocation given at the Back to the Bricks Community Fair in Flint, Michigan, Aug. 17, 2024. The Marines participate in the Back to the Bricks community fair to build community relationships and raise awareness of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Sheber)
|08.17.2024
|08.21.2024 10:14
|8602280
|170824-M-JI473-1001
|6720x4480
|1.52 MB
|FLINT, MICHIGAN, US
|0
|0
