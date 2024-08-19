Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps poolees with Recruiting Station Lansing, 4th Marine Corps District, take the Oath of Enlistment during Back to the Bricks Community Fair at Flint, Michigan, Aug. 17, 2024. The poolees were invited to participate in the event by taking the Oath of Enlistment on the main stage honoring their commitment to serve in the United States Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Sheber)