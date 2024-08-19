U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Nelson explains the U.S. maintenance and recovery process to Djiboutian signaleers (left), Capt. Abdou Rahman Said, Forces Armées Djiboutiennes (FAD) International Relations Office, and Lt. Col. Siad, Commander of the Djiboutian Transmissions Battalion (right) in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Aug. 05, 2024. The discussion aims to enhance the operational effectiveness and partnership between the U.S. and Djiboutian forces. (Courtesy photo).
08.05.2024
08.21.2024
|8602029
|240805-O-HF423-6482
|1200x1600
|356.63 KB
DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
|3
|0
US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative
