Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    08.05.2024

    Photo by PHILIP REGINA 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Nelson explains the U.S. maintenance and recovery process to Djiboutian signaleers (left), Capt. Abdou Rahman Said, Forces Armées Djiboutiennes (FAD) International Relations Office, and Lt. Col. Siad, Commander of the Djiboutian Transmissions Battalion (right) in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Aug. 05, 2024. The discussion aims to enhance the operational effectiveness and partnership between the U.S. and Djiboutian forces. (Courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 08:35
    Photo ID: 8602029
    VIRIN: 240805-O-HF423-6482
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 356.63 KB
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative [Image 3 of 3], by PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative
    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative
    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PartnershipsMatter
    StrongerTogether
    Makingadifference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download