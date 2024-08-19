Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    08.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    (From left) U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Nelson and Lt. Col. Vernon Logan, both members of the communications and information technology section (G6), U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), observe as Capt. Abdou Rahman Said, Forces Armées Djiboutiennes (FAD), and a Djiboutian signaler (center) explain equipment setup techniques during a joint training session in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Aug. 05, 2024. The engagement is part of an ongoing effort to enhance communication capabilities and strengthen partnerships between the U.S. and Djiboutian forces. (Courtesy photo).

