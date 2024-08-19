US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

(From left) U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Nelson and Lt. Col. Vernon Logan, both members of the communications and information technology section (G6), U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF), observe as Capt. Abdou Rahman Said, Forces Armées Djiboutiennes (FAD), and a Djiboutian signaler (center) explain equipment setup techniques during a joint training session in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Aug. 05, 2024. The engagement is part of an ongoing effort to enhance communication capabilities and strengthen partnerships between the U.S. and Djiboutian forces. (Courtesy photo).