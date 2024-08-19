Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative

    DJIBOUTI CITY, DJIBOUTI

    08.05.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    (From right) U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Nelson and Lt. Col. Vernon Logan discuss radio maintenance and the effects of the operational environment with Capt. Abdou Rahman Said, Forces Armées Djiboutiennes (FAD), and Djiboutian signaleers (left) in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Aug. 05, 2024. This discussion is part of ongoing efforts to enhance communication capabilities and strengthen U.S.-Djiboutian military partnerships. (Courtesy photo).

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 08:35
    Photo ID: 8602028
    VIRIN: 240805-O-HF423-8007
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 414.49 KB
    Location: DJIBOUTI CITY, DJ
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative
    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative
    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PartnershipsMatter
    StrongerTogether
    Makingadifference

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download