(From right) U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Nelson and Lt. Col. Vernon Logan discuss radio maintenance and the effects of the operational environment with Capt. Abdou Rahman Said, Forces Armées Djiboutiennes (FAD), and Djiboutian signaleers (left) in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Aug. 05, 2024. This discussion is part of ongoing efforts to enhance communication capabilities and strengthen U.S.-Djiboutian military partnerships. (Courtesy photo).
US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative
