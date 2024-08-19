US, Djiboutian forces strengthen partnerships in command and control initiative

Photo By PHILIP REGINA | U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Nelson explains the U.S. maintenance and recovery process to...... read more read more Photo By PHILIP REGINA | U.S. Army Maj. Isaac Nelson explains the U.S. maintenance and recovery process to Djiboutian signaleers (left), Capt. Abdou Rahman Said, Forces Armées Djiboutiennes (FAD) International Relations Office, and Lt. Col. Siad, Commander of the Djiboutian Transmissions Battalion (right) in Djibouti City, Djibouti, Aug. 05, 2024. The discussion aims to enhance the operational effectiveness and partnership between the U.S. and Djiboutian forces. (Courtesy photo). see less | View Image Page

Djibouti City, Djibouti -- From August 3 - 8, U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) communications and information technology team (G6) conducted a significant assessment with the Djiboutian Forces Armée Djiboutienne (FAD) Transmissions Battalion as part of an ongoing security cooperation initiative.



This initiative is strategically designed to enhance the command and control capabilities of the FAD through a robust equipment package, maintenance upgrades and specialized training, thereby strengthening the Djiboutian military’s internal defense and regional security missions in East Africa.



"This engagement is not just about equipment and training; it's about building a foundation for enduring partnership and enhancing our joint operational capabilities," said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Vernon Logan, plans and exercises acquisition program manager, SETAF-AF G6.



Building on this sentiment, U.S. Army Major Isaac Nelson, also with SETAF-AF’s G6 team, discussed the broader implications of the upgrades.



"By upgrading the Transmissions Battalion's capabilities, we are not only bolstering their ability to secure their borders but also enhancing our ability to work alongside them on shared security objectives," Nelson noted.



This enhancement serves dual benefits, as explained by Nelson, emphasizing the importance of interoperability and collective security.

Reflecting on the immediate impact, Logan added, "Our efforts here are critical to ensuring that the FAD has the necessary tools to effectively manage their security responsibilities."



Highlighting the planning and strategic alignment behind these efforts, Chad Lewis, SETAF-AF security cooperation planner, shared insights into the orchestration of these complex missions.



"Facilitating these initiatives allows us to support and enhance the capabilities of our African partners effectively,” Lewis said. “My role involves ensuring that projects like these align with broader strategic objectives and deliver tangible, sustainable benefits.”



The engagement is not simply a one-time event, it demonstrates a long-term commitment and lasting impact for the Djiboutians.



"It’s about creating a framework where our African partners can not only meet their current security challenges, but are also equipped for future demands,” concluded Lewis.