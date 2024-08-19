15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 31st MEU listen to the history of Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home while standing at the original dedication plaques placed by 1st Marine Air Wing and Naval Construction Maintenance Unit 101 (Seabees) displayed in in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. The 20 volunteers visited Sunrin Aeyukwon to spend a day with children who attend the facility, which was formerly known as the Marine Memorial Orphanage when it was first built by Marines and Navy Seabees through donations in the early 1950s. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently conducting integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps to contribute toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo By Cpl. Amelia Kang)