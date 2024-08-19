Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home [Image 2 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines from the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the 31st MEU listen to the history of Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home while standing at the original dedication plaques placed by 1st Marine Air Wing and Naval Construction Maintenance Unit 101 (Seabees) displayed in in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. The 20 volunteers visited Sunrin Aeyukwon to spend a day with children who attend the facility, which was formerly known as the Marine Memorial Orphanage when it was first built by Marines and Navy Seabees through donations in the early 1950s. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently conducting integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps to contribute toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo By Cpl. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 05:41
    Photo ID: 8601791
    VIRIN: 240819-M-LO557-1016
    Resolution: 6276x4186
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: POHANG, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home
    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home
    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home
    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home
    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home
    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home
    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home
    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home
    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    15th MEU Marines, Sailors uphold legacy of volunteering with children at Pohang Sunrin Aeyukwon

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    COMREL
    children
    Marines
    USMCNews
    Sunrin
    Marine Memorial Orphanage

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download