15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home

Plaques placed by 1st Marine Air Wing and Seabees with Naval Construction Maintenance Unit 101 mark the original building site of the Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. Twenty volunteers from the 15th MEU and 31st MEU visited Sunrin Aeyukwon to spend a day with children who attend the facility, which was formerly known as the Marine Memorial Orphanage when it was first built by Marines and Navy Seabees through donations in the early 1950s. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently conducting integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps to contribute toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo By Cpl. Amelia Kang)