    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home [Image 8 of 9]

    15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Bereket Berhane, right, influence operations specialist, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, plays with a child from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home on a playground in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. Twenty volunteers from the 15th MEU and 31st MEU visited Sunrin Aeyukwon to spend a day with children who attend the facility, which was formerly known as the Marine Memorial Orphanage when it was first built by Marines and Navy Seabees through donations in the early 1950s. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently conducting integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps to contribute toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo By Cpl. Amelia Kang)

