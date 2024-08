15th MEU, 31st MEU volunteers spend day with children from Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jung Min Park, right, chief of the Sunrin Aeyukwon Children’s Home, speaks to U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and 31st MEU in Pohang, South Korea, Aug. 19, 2024. The 20 Marine volunteers visited Sunrin Aeyukwon to spend a day with children who attend the facility, which was formerly known as the Marine Memorial Orphanage when it was first built by Marines and Navy Seabees through donations in the early 1950s. Elements of the 15th MEU are currently conducting integrated training with the Republic of Korea Marine Corps to contribute toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo By Cpl. Amelia Kang)