NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across Region

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Rafael Miranda, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central, talks about the significance of the overseas drinking water program during an overseas water-sampling course aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, July 17, 2024. The three-day course emphasized the importance of protecting the health and well-being of Sailors, their families and civilians by ensuring safety of drinking water across installations in the EURAFCENT region. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage)