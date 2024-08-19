Attendees of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central conduct hands on water sampling analysis training during an overseas water-sampling course aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy, July 17, 2024. The three-day course emphasized the importance of protecting the health and well-being of Sailors, their families and civilians by ensuring safety of drinking water across installations in the EURAFCENT region. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) oversees seven Naval Public Works Departments across three U.S. Combatant Commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Paul Cage)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 02:35
|Photo ID:
|8601540
|VIRIN:
|240717-N-OB687-1014
|Resolution:
|2264x1508
|Size:
|1.51 MB
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across Region [Image 5 of 5], by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC EURAFCENT Hosts Water Quality Trainings to Safeguard Drinking Water Across EURAFCENT Region
